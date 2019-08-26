Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion
Life's Rich Pageant

Worst Foods To Barf, Ranked

Laura Wagner
Filed to:ranked lists
Image: Hulton Archive (Getty)

I know what you’re thinking: Barfing is bad! All foods are bad to vomit! This is true, but some foods are way worse to puke up than, say, saltine crackers. These are those foods, plus a few liquids that are also bad to throw up.

  1. Thanksgiving dinner
  2. Hot chicken
  3. Salsa
  4. Curry
  5. Sushi
  6. Drunken noodles
  7. Pizza
  8. Jalapeno margaritas
  9. Mushroom risotto
  10. Pickles
  11. Coffee
  12. Spaghetti and meat sauce
  13. French onion soup
  14. Tomato soup
  15. Chocolate cake
  16. Hot dog with ketchup, mustard, and relish
  17. Twizzlers
  18. Tapenade
  19. Red wine
  20. Scrambled eggs (50)
  21. Burger
  22. Egg rolls
  23. Bacon-wrapped figs
  24. Chicken potpie
  25. Burrito
  26. Pork chops
  27. Chili
  28. Cured meats
  29. Spicy corn salad
  30. Grilled cheese
  31. Asparagus
  32. Shakshuka
  33. Lox bagel
  34. Beans
  35. Potato salad
  36. Macaroni salad

