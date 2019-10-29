Three Good Dogs I Met

I spent the last three months living in Mexico City. While I was there, I met three good dogs.



The first good dog I met is the dog you see in the photo above. He has no name, and no master, because he lives wild and free at the Teotihuacan archaeological complex. I discovered him looking out upon the landscape at the top of one of the ancient Mesoamerican pyramids on the site. He then came to me and ate a piece of peanut butter sandwich that I had offered him:

We then shared a nice moment of serene contemplation:

Another dog I met is this dog:

I was greeted eagerly by this dog when I walked into a small vintage shop on the second floor of a handsome building. He said his hellos and received his pets, and then respectfully returned to his napping spot while I browsed the store:

As I was leaving the store, I dared not disturb this noble and aged dog, but I felt a pang of sadness about not having said goodbye upon reaching the bottom of the stairs. That’s when I turned around and saw that my friend had come to see me off:

Another dog I met is this dog:

Apologies for the poor picture quality.

This dog also lives a life free of names and masters. I met her while she was roaming a dark and hectic parking lot near a popular tourist location with another dog companion. I watched her and the other dog expertly dodge vehicles while soliciting pets and snacks from various humans who were present.



These are three nice dogs I recently met.