Here are the regions of the United States.
The Northeast
The following states in their entirety:
Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania
Parts of the following states:
Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, West Virginia, Ohio
Also:
Washington, D.C.
New England
The following states in their entirety:
Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island
Advertisement
Parts of the following states:
New York
The Rust Belt
The following states in their entirety:
None
Parts of the following states:
New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, Michigan
Advertisement
The Mid-Atlantic
The following states in their entirety:
New Jersey, Delaware
Parts of the following states:
New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia
Also:
Washington, D.C.
The South
The following states in their entirety:
Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Florida
Advertisement
Parts of the following states:
Maryland, West Virginia, Kentucky, Delaware, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri
Also:
Washington, D.C.
The Deep South
The following states in their entirety:
South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana
Advertisement
Parts of the following states:
Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas
The Gulf Coast
The following states in their entirety:
None
Parts of the following states:
Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas
Appalachia
The following states in their entirety:
West Virginia
Parts of the following states:
New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland*
Advertisement
The Midwest
The following states in their entirety:
North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas
Parts of the following states:
Ohio, Oklahoma, Kentucky, New York, Pennsylvania
The Upper Midwest
The following states in their entirety:
North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin
Advertisement
Parts of the following states:
Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, New York
The Great Lakes
The following states in their entirety:
Michigan
Parts of the following states:
New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin*
Advertisement
Tornado Alley
The following states in their entirety:
Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa
Parts of the following states:
Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Illinois
Advertisement
The Plains
The following states in their entirety:
North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska
Parts of the following states:
Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico
Advertisement
The Mountain West
The following states in their entirety:
Montana, Idaho, Wyoming
Parts of the following states:
Colorado, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, California
Advertisement
The Southwest
The following states in their entirety:
Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona
Parts of the following states:
California, Colorado, Texas
The West Coast
The following states in their entirety:
None
Parts of the following states:
California, Oregon, Washington
The Pacific Northwest
The following states in their entirety:
Oregon
Parts of the following states:
Washington, California, Alaska
Alaska
The following states in their entirety:
None
Parts of the following states:
Alaska, Canada
Hawaii
The following states in their entirety:
Hawaii
These are the regions of the United States. Thank you.
Ed note: Albert would have drawn a map but after he printed out a blank one he realized he didn’t have any crayons to color it, so there isn’t one.