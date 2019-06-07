Screenshot: Google

Here are the regions of the United States.

The Northeast

The following states in their entirety:

Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania

Parts of the following states:

Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, West Virginia, Ohio

Also:

Washington, D.C.

New England

The following states in their entirety:

Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island

Parts of the following states:

New York

The Rust Belt

The following states in their entirety:

None

Parts of the following states:

New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, Michigan

The Mid-Atlantic

The following states in their entirety:

New Jersey, Delaware

Parts of the following states:

New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia

Also:

Washington, D.C.

The South

The following states in their entirety:

Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Florida

Parts of the following states:

Maryland, West Virginia, Kentucky, Delaware, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri

Also:

Washington, D.C.

The Deep South

The following states in their entirety:

South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana

Parts of the following states:

Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas

The Gulf Coast

The following states in their entirety:

None

Parts of the following states:

Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas

Appalachia

The following states in their entirety:

West Virginia

Parts of the following states:

New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland*

The Midwest

The following states in their entirety:

North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas

Parts of the following states:

Ohio, Oklahoma, Kentucky, New York, Pennsylvania

The Upper Midwest

The following states in their entirety:

North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin

Parts of the following states:

Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, New York

The Great Lakes

The following states in their entirety:

Michigan

Parts of the following states:

New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin*

Tornado Alley

The following states in their entirety:

Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa

Parts of the following states:

Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Illinois

The Plains

The following states in their entirety:

North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska

Parts of the following states:

Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico

The Mountain West

The following states in their entirety:

Montana, Idaho, Wyoming

Parts of the following states:

Colorado, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, California

The Southwest

The following states in their entirety:

Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona

Parts of the following states:

California, Colorado, Texas

The West Coast

The following states in their entirety:

None

Parts of the following states:

California, Oregon, Washington

The Pacific Northwest

The following states in their entirety:

Oregon

Parts of the following states:

Washington, California, Alaska

Alaska

The following states in their entirety:

None

Parts of the following states:

Alaska, Canada

Hawaii

The following states in their entirety:

Hawaii

These are the regions of the United States. Thank you.

Ed note: Albert would have drawn a map but after he printed out a blank one he realized he didn’t have any crayons to color it, so there isn’t one.