What the hell! This KFC in Eden, North Carolina just exploded out of nowhere overnight, leaving residents gazing upon nothing but scattered rubble when they arrived to get their Thursday morning fill of fried chicken. Thankfully, no one was in the restaurant at 12:30 a.m. when it happened, so no harm was done aside from a few busted windows and broken REM cycles. But check out the intensity of this destruction, for which there is currently no explanation:

Normally it only does that to your bowels.