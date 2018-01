Photo credit: Stevan Morgain/AP

Earlier today, a random series of events brought to my mind the rap song from Donkey Kong 64. A great song, and a great game. Maybe you’ve forgotten about Donkey Kong 64 :( But now you remember it. Let’s remember some other video games:

Turok: Dinosaur Hunter

WinBack

Mischief Makers

Diddy Kong Racing

Conker’s Bad Fur Day

Star Fox 64

Mortal Kombat Trilogy

NBA Hangtime

Banjo-Kazooie

Wave Race 64

1080° Snowboarding

Perfect Dark

Paper Mario

Pokémon Snap

WCW vs. nWo: World Tour

Jet Force Gemini

Yoshi’s Story

Star Wars Episode I: Racer

Excitebike 64

Bomberman 64

Mario Tennis

Killer Instinct Gold

Harvest Moon 64

Nagano Winter Olympics ‘98



Man, remember those games? What games do you remember?