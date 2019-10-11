Crumbs At The Bottom Of The Cereal Bag, Ranked

(NOTE: Only ranked by how these perform in a bowl with milk. If you wanna use them as an ingredient in some nouveau dessert brittle , that’s a different list.)



1. Crunch Berries

2. Cinnamon Toast Crunch

3. Cinnamon Life

4. Honey Graham Oh’s

5. Fruity Pebbles

6. Golden Grahams

7. Cocoa Puffs

8. Frosted Flakes

9. Apple Jacks

10. Cocoa Krispies

11. Oreo O’s

12. Honey Bunches Of Oats

13. Corn Flakes

14. Cap’n Crunch

15. Franken Berry

16. Life

17. Froot Loops

18. Lucky Charms

19. Trix

20. Cookie Crisp

21. Raisin Bran Crunch

22. Honey Smacks

23. Waffle Crisp

24. Frosted Mini Wheats

25. Special K Red Berries

26. Honey Nut Cheerios

27. Rice Krispies

28. Raisin Nut Bran

29. Cheerios

30. Special K

31. Raisin Bran

32. Shredded Wheat

33. Setting off an international incident with China because of a tweet

34. Wheaties



