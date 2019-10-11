Crumbs At The Bottom Of The Cereal Bag, Ranked

(NOTE: Only ranked by how these perform in a bowl with milk. If you wanna use them as an ingredient in some nouveau dessert brittle, that’s a different list.)
1. Crunch Berries
2. Cinnamon Toast Crunch
3. Cinnamon Life
4. Honey Graham Oh’s
5. Fruity Pebbles
6. Golden Grahams
7. Cocoa Puffs
8. Frosted Flakes
9. Apple Jacks
10. Cocoa Krispies
11. Oreo O’s
12. Honey Bunches Of Oats
13. Corn Flakes
14. Cap’n Crunch
15. Franken Berry
16. Life
17. Froot Loops
18. Lucky Charms
19. Trix
20. Cookie Crisp
21. Raisin Bran Crunch
22. Honey Smacks
23. Waffle Crisp
24. Frosted Mini Wheats
25. Special K Red Berries
26. Honey Nut Cheerios
27. Rice Krispies
28. Raisin Nut Bran
29. Cheerios
30. Special K
31. Raisin Bran
32. Shredded Wheat
33. Setting off an international incident with China because of a tweet
34. Wheaties