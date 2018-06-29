Screenshot: CTV News

A man and a woman visited the King Street Reddi Mart in Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada on Monday afternoon, and the convenience store owner eventually called the police on suspicion that the man had been using a stolen credit card. By the time the couple left the store, they had lost a shirt and a shoe, gained a deep understanding of the store’s layout, and earned themselves a smorgasbord of charges: using a stolen credit card, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, attempting to disarm a police officer, resisting arrest from someone aiding the police, among others. What happened in between can only be understood by watching this magnificently, almost suspiciously well-edited surveillance footage.



CBC reports that the metal shelves in that aisle are now “slightly bent.”

