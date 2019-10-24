Classic Rock, Ranked

Kelsey said she saw the film Yesterday on a plane. I said I didn’t understand why “Eleanor Rigby” was such a popular Beatles song. This being Deadspin, we have, after hours of yelling at each other in Slack, reached the natural endpoint of this, which is a democratically produced staff ranking of classic rock radio artists.



1. David Bowie

2. Fleetwood Mac

3. The Beatles

4. Steely Dan

5. Jimi Hendrix

6. Black Sabbath

7. Heart

8. The Beach Boys

9. Elton John

10. The Rolling Stones

11. Bruce Springsteen

12. Tom Petty

13. Queen

14. Simon & Garfunkel

15. Led Zeppelin

16. The Cars

17. Neil Young

18. Pink Floyd

19. King Crimson

20. Creedence Clearwater Revival

21. The Police

22. The Band

23. The Allman Brothers Band

24. The Who

25. Lynyrd Skynyrd

26. Billy Joel

27. Yes

28. Van Halen

29. Cheap Trick

30. Wings

31. AC/DC

32. Rush

33. Electric Light Orchestra

34. Steve Miller Band

35. The Doors

36. Cream

37. Kiss

38. ZZ Top

39. Journey

40. Styx

41. Eagles

42. Kansas

43. Bad Company

44. Foreigner

45. Aerosmith

46. Boston

47. Getting hit by REO Speedwagon

48. Jethro Tull