Check Out The Wheels On This Pumpkin Thief

Yesterday, D.C. writer Topher Mathews posted about the pumpkin on his doorstep. Specifically, he posted about how someone had stolen his pumpkin. It happens all the time! However, I have to say that I am pretty sure most pumpkin thefts are not this funny.

What’s great is you can see the whole scenario play out from start to finish. People in a car from Pennsylvania saw the pumpkin on the street. It appears they pulled over specifically to steal a pumpkin. One dude gets out, and then hauls ass to the car, screaming at the driver to hit the gas like he’s just robbed a bank. Check out that 40 speed!

Mathews posted another angle, too.

Don’t steal. But if you do, make it funny.

