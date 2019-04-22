Screenshot: NBC News

Easter is not just a time to be reminded of Jesus’s miraculous resurrection by the stirring comeback win of Tiger Woods at Augusta. It is also apparently a time for the Easter Bunny to jump into a street fight with bad intentions and land heavy blows on one of the participants, as apparently happened in Orlando:

The video was originally posted to Instagram by user Workfth, before it was removed by the platform for “violating Community Guidelines on violence or threats of violence.” NBC News says a man allegedly spit on a woman, and the two began fighting, whereupon the Easter Bunny—who was reportedly bar-hopping in the neighborhood—leapt in on the woman’s side and frankly beat the living shit out of the man.

H/t Bob