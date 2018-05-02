Hundreds of people attended the annual March for Immigrant and Workers’ Rights in Seattle yesterday. They were met by a counter-protest organized by the Proud Boys, a far-right organization for sad white men. That should be all the context you need to enjoy this video:



Here we have a young man lacking in necessary grip strength attempting to rip apart one of the signs carried by the pro-immigrant and pro-worker marchers. The thing to laugh at here is not that this guy wasn’t strong enough to tear up the sign—I probably couldn’t, either!—but that he just keeps trying while being deliciously heckled by everyone around him. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a person this committed to embarrassing themselves.

For what it’s worth, the lad in the fingerless gloves claims he is not a Proud Boy, and doesn’t find the whole scene to be humiliating at all. In fact, he thinks it’s funny. He’s laughing.