I won’t lie, I felt daunted by this blog. I was never a very funny blogger. I never wrote Bear Friday before. I am not Tom Ley! But, it turns out, the secret to bear blogging is getting out of the way and letting the bears work their magic.

Above are some adorable bear cubs, learning all about being bears. There are many things that you and I cannot change overnight, like how cruel, dark, and unfair the world can be, and often is. But we’ve still got bears.