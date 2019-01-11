Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion

A Bear Friday For The Road

Diana Moskovitz
I won’t lie, I felt daunted by this blog. I was never a very funny blogger. I never wrote Bear Friday before. I am not Tom Ley! But, it turns out, the secret to bear blogging is getting out of the way and letting the bears work their magic.

Music
Classic Rock, Ranked

Lauren Theisen
Kelsey said she saw the film Yesterday on a plane. I said I didn’t understand why “Eleanor Rigby” was such a popular Beatles song. This being Deadspin, we have, after hours of yelling at each other in Slack, reached the natural endpoint of this, which is a democratically produced staff ranking of classic rock radio

Stop Calling It "Gaslighting"

Lauren Theisen
“Lie” is a great word. It’s a short, to-the-point noun with a universally agreed upon meaning that we all learn before we even enter kindergarten. Call someone a liar, and any English-speaker in the world will require no clarification—they’ll know that someone isn’t telling the truth.

