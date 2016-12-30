Young Man Enjoys Phish ConcertTom LeyToday 12:05amFiled to: life's rich pageantwhimsyphishhell yeah647EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink I’ve never been into Phish, partly because I had a really awful roommate in college who loved them, and partly because I once stumbled into a bar that was projecting a live Phish concert onto the wall, much to the delight of the writhing mass of white dudes in sweat-stained ball caps that had packed the joint. Let me tell you: that was a weird time. Advertisement Anyway, yes, Phish concerts are streamed live online, and I’m glad for that because it allowed this moment from tonight’s show at Madison Square Garden to be shared with the wider world:He’s having a great time:I guess now I like Phish.Recommended StoriesOnce Again, It's Kevin Harlan's Live Radio Call Of An Idiot On The FieldDildos Become Projectiles As Sex-Store Employees Foil Would-Be RobberyPackers Fan's Drunken Odyssey Ends After He Bungles Daring Truck Stop EscapeTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply64 repliesLeave a reply