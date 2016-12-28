Where The Fuck Are This Girl's Legs?Ashley Feinberg54 minutes agoFiled to: optical illusionslegsunderage drinking1089EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Reddit “The internet is going crazy over this insane optical illusion.” It’s the sentence that’s started a million blogs in the past and will continue to start a million blogs in the future—and for good reason. Because where the fuck are this girl’s legs? Advertisement As you can see, there are six girls, five sets of legs, at least two alcoholic beverages, and no one who appears to be 21.After the issue was brought to our attention by Business Insider, the staff of Deadspin engaged in a heated debate that tested the very fabric of our already fraught and tenuous working relationships. Much to all of our chagrin, it appears that Samer was initially right. If you look closely, and as Reddit pointed out, you’ll notice that, all the way to the left, there are actually two sets of black pants that merely appear to be one. Messing with the photo a bit helps make that more readily apparent. The solution, of course, is as follows: Still not convinced? Allow me to enhance: Six sets of legs. Six girls. And yet, one question remains: Beautiful collage credit: Sam Woolley Some answers are not meant to be known. Advertisement Advertisement Go Packers.Ashley Feinberg@ashleyfeinbergSenior Writer at DeadspinPGP Fingerprint: 1B2B 2229 8096 1A6E 7744 8847 F32A CCC5 1E69 7FED|PGP KeyReply108 repliesLeave a reply