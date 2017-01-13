It’s Friday afternoon. That’s the big window in the living room of the forest cabin that my family and I moved into a little over a week ago. It’s nice. I sit in that chair on the right side and do blogs. I’m sitting in that chair right now!

Let’s see the view from your windows, buttheads! Post them below, in the comments.

