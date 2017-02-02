Of all of the bad things that Donald Trump might do to the world, perhaps the worst would be to drag us into a war. God help us if one of his top advisors turned out to be some sort of warmonger.

Advertisement

Steve Bannon, recently appointed to lead a “Strategic Initiatives Group” within the National Security Council, the man with the president’s ear, is described by some who know him as a man “a strong militarist,” and a “vindictive” man who has “an obsession with testosterone.” Just the type of person you want whispering into the ear of an incompetent and impulsive leader with his finger on the button.



Then, today, we learn via the Guardian that Bannon said this less than a year ago:

Advertisement

“We’re going to war in the South China Sea in five to 10 years,” he said in March 2016. “There’s no doubt about that. They’re taking their sandbars and making basically stationary aircraft carriers and putting missiles on those. They come here to the United States in front of our face – and you understand how important face is – and say it’s an ancient territorial sea.”

He also said in 2014 that America is in a “global war” with radical Islam, and said in 2015, “We’re clearly going into, I think, a major shooting war in the Middle East again.” So, while the president focuses on feuding with fellow reality TV stars, global security can be overseen by a man who has quite recently expressed certainty that America will soon be going to war with both the world’s most populous nation and an entire religion.

You can send in the Trump kids first, you old nut.