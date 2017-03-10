It’s honestly surprising that this doesn’t happen more often with remote interviews from subjects’ houses.

Professor Robert Kelly was in his study, conducting a video interview with BBC to discuss the impeachment of South Korea President Park Geun-hye, when in came this tyke, full of swagger and ready to touch every object around her, as one does:

GIF

The broadcaster in the studio seemed amused as he noted the kid, while Kelly tried to box her out. As he continued to talk, an even younger kid rolled into frame:

GIF

Just when you were expecting a third, somehow smaller child to crawl in, the rescue crew arrived to swoop these rascals away:

GIF

The kids’ unhappiness could be heard through the closed door. They just weren’t ready for live TV.

Kelly, a professor of political science at Pusan National University in Busan, South Korea, did not seem interested in this video getting popular:

You can’t shut the stable door after the horse has bolted, so to speak.