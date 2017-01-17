Trump's Education Secretary Pick On Guns In Schools: "What About Grizzly Bears?"Patrick RedfordToday 9:40pmFiled to: bright ideasbearsgrizzly bearsbetsy devospoliticsdonald trumppublic education19416EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP Betsy DeVos, a galactically rich and galactically evil anti-public school, anti-gay rights donor appointed by Donald Trump to be our country’s next Education Secretary, is going through confirmation hearings tonight (sports angle: her shitty father owns the Orlando Magic). She was asked about guns in schools. She said it was worth exploring. Her reasoning? “Grizzly bears.”This is no-shit good advice. I can’t tell you how many times through my years in California’s public school system my classmates and I were threatened by grizzly bears. Once at recess, I kicked the ball too far and my friend Chris had to go get it. He never came back and a week later they found his mangled body in a local grizzly bear den. The memory still haunts me to this day. I miss you Chris. I’m sorry.Recommended StoriesThis Bear Is Covered In Shit And PissedYeah, It's Another Bear In The Snow Rambunctious Panda Knows What Snow ForPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply194 repliesLeave a reply