The United States has launched missiles at an air base in Syria, according to several reports.

Reports have varied on the exact number launched, with NBC reporting “more than 50" and AP saying 60. They were described as “small in scale” by Politico and reportedly included tomahawk missiles. A briefing is expected later tonight.

The strike follows the Syrian government’s chemical weapons attack earlier this week, which killed dozens of people. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson earlier promised a “serious response.”

Update, 9:55 p.m.

A state official has told ABC News that strikes are done for now and no others are imminent:

Update, 10:15 p.m.: Here is video of Trump’s remarks from Mar-a-Lago.