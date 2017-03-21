Thrillist Employees Vote Overwhelmingly To UnionizeHamilton NolanToday 6:57pmFiled to: unionsmedialaborthrillistben lerermedia unions203EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Illustration by Jim Cooke/ GMG For the past several weeks, employees at the media company Thrillist have been subject to an anti-union campaign from their management. Today, Thrillist employees voted on whether or not to unionize. Advertisement According to the Writers Guild of America, East [the same union that Gizmodo Media Group is a part of], the vote was 56 in favor of unionizing, and three opposed. The anti-union campaign was unsuccessful. Recommended StoriesHow Progressive Are The Media Liberals? The Dismal Thrillist Anti-Union Campaign Why We Need UnionsHamilton NolanHamilton@Gizmodomedia.com@hamiltonnolanSenior Writer.