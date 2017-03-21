Illustration by Jim Cooke/ GMG

For the past several weeks, employees at the media company Thrillist have been subject to an anti-union campaign from their management. Today, Thrillist employees voted on whether or not to unionize.

According to the Writers Guild of America, East [the same union that Gizmodo Media Group is a part of], the vote was 56 in favor of unionizing, and three opposed.

The anti-union campaign was unsuccessful.