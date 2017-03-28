Boyish scamp and retrograde class warrior Paul Ryan is turning his attention to “tax reform,” a term of art for the process of moving our nation’s wealth into the bank accounts of the very rich. Here is one statistic that tells the entire story.

From the Washington Post’s story today comparing the tax reform plan of Paul Ryan with that of Donald Trump cites this, from the the Tax Policy Center, which sums up Paul Ryan’s entire purpose and philosophy in life:

After a decade, 99.6 percent of the tax relief Ryan proposed would have accrued to the wealthiest 1 percent of the country.

Between 1979 and 2013, wages for the top 1% grew by 138%, while wages for the bottom 90% of earners grew by only `15%. Since the recession, the overwhelming majority of income growth has gone to the top 1%. Paul Ryan’s reaction to these facts is: We must give the top 1% an enormous tax cut.

Put another way, there is a 99% chance Paul Ryan does not care about you.