By now, you know the drill: windshield shattered, Indiana human unscathed, Indiana turkey dead. For the second time in four days, the target was an Indiana State Police officer, this time Trooper Aaron Weller. Also for the second time, the ISP delivered a morbid holiday reference:

It’s wild turkey mating season, the Indianapolis Star reports. The birds are out and about—fucking, dying, and trying to take us with them.

