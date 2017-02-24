Some clown in China thought it would be a good idea for him to stroll into a panda habitat and disturb the sleeping bear within it. Unfortunately for this jagoff, his host had only pain to offer as a greeting.

Upon being rudely woken up, the panda, which seems to be highly skilled in close combat, hits his assailant with an ankle pick and brings the fight to the ground. The extremely good bear then spends the next three minutes or so absolutely working this chump with his superior ground game.

The judges have returned a unanimous decision: That panda wrecked you.

h/t @basquiatball