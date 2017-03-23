Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

Today started with our pee baby president’s latest piss tantrum in the pages of Time magazine. It ends with him climbing around in a big rig, no doubt a reward for acting like a big boy and keeping his diapy dry.

Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/AP
Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/AP
Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/AP
Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/AP
Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

He got a button, too, because only the best boys get buttons:

Recommended Stories

Our Petulant Piss Boy President Must Be Treated Like A Baby
Stop Letting Him Use You For Photo Ops
Here Are Some Photographs of Donald Trump's Face and Hand