The President's In A Big-Boy Truck Beep BeepTom Ley18 minutes agoFiled to: big boystrucksdonald trumpwhimsy354EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/AP Today started with our pee baby president’s latest piss tantrum in the pages of Time magazine. It ends with him climbing around in a big rig, no doubt a reward for acting like a big boy and keeping his diapy dry. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/AP Photo credit: Andrew Harnik/AP He got a button, too, because only the best boys get buttons:Recommended StoriesOur Petulant Piss Boy President Must Be Treated Like A BabyStop Letting Him Use You For Photo OpsHere Are Some Photographs of Donald Trump's Face and HandTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply35 repliesLeave a reply