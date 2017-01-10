The Latest Big Thing On The Internet Is A Turkish Chef Who Sensually Prepares MeatSamer KalafToday 2:39pmFiled to: things i can't really explainnusret gokceinstagrammeatfood795EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Nusret Gökçe owns a chain of Nusr-Et steakhouses, with locations in Turkey and one in Dubai. Because of his unique, tender, sensual preparation of his meat—many examples can be found on his Instagram—he’s recently become something of a meme on the American internet. Advertisement Gökçe’s meat-cutting process seems unnecessarily ostentatious, especially his salt sprinkle at the end in which he flexes his bicep as the coarse grains bounce off his arm, but he really makes every movement count. In a city of excess like Dubai, this seems tame.In a vest and sunglasses, he slaps the cut of meat before slathering it in what looks like a butter-based sauce and bouncing salt off his elbow again:Meat dominoes are the ultimate sign of luxury:More meat:Gökçe cuts a rack of ribs as someone in the background moans, “Ya salaam!” Is this unseen man in awe of the meat prep skills he’s witnessing? Sure, go with that:Look at this boastful clip in which Gökçe cuts meat with a spoon to show how tender it is:He appears to have hosted Floyd Mayweather and Mesut Özil:He loves The Godfather:I don’t know what to say about this one:This man is practically horny for meat, and who can blame him?Recommended StoriesThe New Thing Teens Are Doing Is Called The "Mannequin Challenge""Hopped On The Sticks," An Appreciation Of Owning Kids At Video GamesBelmont Basketball Fan Insists That He's Actually Eating Mayonnaise At GamesSamer Kalafsamer@deadspin.com@SamerNews EditorReply79 repliesLeave a reply