As you’ve surely* seen by now, the big story of the day has to do with viral videos of some confusing group of United Airlines security and/or cops—it doesn’t matter, they’re all The Man—violently dragging a ticketed passenger out of his seat and off an overbooked Sunday flight. A computer had randomly selected the passenger for removal, to make his seat available for United personnel who had been ordered to travel from Chicago to Louisville, and he refused. If you have not watched any of the videos yet, exercise caution: They are upsetting.
The Corporation Does Not Always Have To Win
