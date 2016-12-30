The 2016 Deadspin Bear Of The YearTom LeyToday 3:39pmFiled to: bears!2016 bear of the yearbear friday4512EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image by Sam Woolley Deadspin is pleased to announce our 2016 Bear of the Year. After a great deal of consideration and deliberation, we arrived at a clear choice: Bear Who Was Covered In Shit And Pissed. Advertisement Bear Who Was Covered In Shit And Pissed saw some chickens, and because he was hungry, he attempted to eat those chickens. If a bear is to survive in the harsh wilds, it must eat. Something went wrong, and instead of feasting on chickens Bear Who Was Covered In Shit And Pissed found himself stuck inside of a very large septic tank. What is life but a series of stumbles into calamities that keep you from the existence you think you deserve? Advertisement Debased, frightened, and humiliated, Bear Who Was Covered In Shit And Pissed was eventually freed from the tank by a crew of helpful construction workers. The bear ran for freedom, and then: GIF Perhaps Bear Who Was Covered In Shit And Pissed took a soft tumble down a hill, and is still surviving in the wilderness. Perhaps he went over a steep cliff and died.What will wait for you when you finally gain your footing? Freedom, or a cliff?Recommended StoriesThe 2015 Deadspin Bear Of The YearThe 2014 Deadspin Bear Of The YearThe 2013 Deadspin Bear Of The YearTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply45 repliesLeave a reply