Last night, I noticed that between the Kylie Jenner fan accounts and the photos of baseball WAGs, Instagram had slipped a channel into my discover feed called “oddly soothing.”

Because it was like, midnight, and like a bonehead I wasn’t watching the Warriors-Clippers game, I dived right in. Most of the videos were of kids making “slime” and kneading it over and over. It was disgusting, and I was mesmerized. (I was not high, FYI.)

Apparently this became a trend amongst teenagers last summer, and I am just very, very late to the game.



Instagram’s favorite slime account appears to be theslimeyhoe, whose captions are all charming insights into the mundanity of teen life. Like this one, on a video of a big peach-colored slime: “Do you guys have any advice with writing essays?”

As far as I can tell, slime is made from some mix of glue, shaving cream(?), water, food coloring, and ... Borax? The recipes all seem to vary—and the kids are very protective of their personal formulas—but the common denominator is always a big glob of glue.

The Wall Street Journal happened to have a feature on slime teens the other day, in which they report that sales for the company that makes Elmer’s glue “doubled in December as slime videos hit social-media channels, says Janki Gambhir, Elmer’s marketing director.”

Gambhir also said the company has “increased glue production” as a result of the slime trend. Slime kids are buying glue by the gallon, and they are hungry for more.

Elmer’s isn’t the only beneficiary of the slime trend; these weird teens and pre-teens are even dealing their slime to kids at school:

Alyssa says she broke even in December after selling for about six weeks, about 420 4-ounce and 8-ounce containers so far for US$5 to $12. Confetti slime, embedded with colorful beads, is her top seller. “If I post slime on Friday night, it is sold out by the time I wake up Saturday morning.”

The moms quoted in the Journal story appear to be deeply confused by the slime trend (same) but this quote from the mother of an 11-year-old named Jaeleigh sums it up: “If slime entertains her and I don’t have to buy her a dog,” she says, “I’m happy.”

Some of the most popular slimestagrams have clear slime instead of white slime (plus food coloring or whatever). I assume they use some sort of clear glue or something. (I refuse to engage with this to the point of Googling recipes.)

So far, I think this is my favorite clear slime video:

When I was a shitty teenager, I spent my free time starting drama on Myspace and posting Jawbreaker lyrics in my AIM away messages, so I’m not in a position to judge these strange little entrepreneurs. The teens are slimin’ and that’s okay with me.