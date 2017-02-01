"Steve Bannon Looks Like" Jokes Are One Of The Few Good Things We HaveTom LeyToday 2:19pmFiled to: whimsysteve bannonmemesjokes33017EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: AP/Evan Vucci The United States of America is being run by a cabal of fat racists who sundown at all hours of the day. This state of affairs has left us with precious few things to laugh at, but one of those things is the internet’s dedication to making fun of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who looks like he knows how to get away with masturbating in public. Advertisement Please enjoy this small ray of light shining through the darkness:Steve Bannon looks like a down-on-his-luck bagpipes player.Recommended StoriesTranscribing Don Cherry Does Not Really Help In Understanding HimSeriously, Curt Schilling, That's Not The Real Sidney Ponson, Here's Proof Young Man Enjoys Phish ConcertTom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply330 repliesLeave a reply