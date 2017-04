Photo credit: Dan McQuade/GMG

Hello. The internet says that today is National Pet Day, the day for pets. Bring forth the pets!



That hot dog cat up there is the hot dog cat of Deadspin’s Dan McQuade. It is an excellent pet. Now here is a photo of my dogs.

Who’s a good puppy? Who’s a good puppy. They are!

Now show us your good pets down below in the comments.