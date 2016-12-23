Rambunctious Panda Knows What Snow ForTom LeyYesterday 1:02pmFiled to: bears!bear friday5527EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF “Wahhhhhhh,” screams the coddled and pathetic human race. “It’s finally starting to get cold and soon there will be snoooowwwww. When will summer return??” Advertisement Shut up. Snow is a wonderful thing for all of God’s creatures to enjoy. This panda understands that. Do you?Tom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply55 repliesLeave a reply