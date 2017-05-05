It has been brought to the attention of Deadspin’s Thursday night editorial staff that the blog somehow failed to cover the 38th Annual Drake Relays Beautiful Bulldog Contest, which took place last week in Des Moines. We apologize for the grave oversight and invite you to take a belated look at these beautiful bulldogs.
Royal Bulldog (real name: Prudence)
Hawaiian Bulldog (real name: Macy)
Punk Bulldog (real name: Max)
Guitar Hero Bulldog (real name: Josie)
Batman Bulldog feat. Human (real name: Charlie; human: Erin Carlo)
Was your favorite beautiful bulldog pictured here? Please let me know.