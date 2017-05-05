Photo Credit: Charlie Neibergall/AP

It has been brought to the attention of Deadspin’s Thursday night editorial staff that the blog somehow failed to cover the 38th Annual Drake Relays Beautiful Bulldog Contest, which took place last week in Des Moines. We apologize for the grave oversight and invite you to take a belated look at these beautiful bulldogs.

Royal Bulldog (real name: Prudence)

Charlie Neibergall/AP

Hawaiian Bulldog (real name: Macy)

Charlie Neibergall/AP

Punk Bulldog (real name: Max)

Charlie Neibergall/AP

Guitar Hero Bulldog (real name: Josie)

Charlie Neibergall/AP

Batman Bulldog feat. Human (real name: Charlie; human: Erin Carlo)

Charlie Neibergall/AP

Was your favorite beautiful bulldog pictured here? Please let me know.

