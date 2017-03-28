Photo via the author

Kettle Chips are the finest chip (potato division) that one can find at almost any grocery or convenience store. What sets the mighty Kettle Chip apart from the standard potato chip is its heft and wide range of flavors on offer. Which flavors are the tastiest? Here is a semi-exhaustive guide to the flavors featured on the Kettle Chips site, plus the bonus ones I can find at my local corner store:



1. Honey Dijon

2. Sour Cream & Onion

3. Backyard Barbecue

4. Salt & Pepper

5. Pepperoncini

6. Buffalo Bleu

7. Korean Barbecue

8. (tie) Dill Pickle/Classic Barbecue

10. Salt & Vinegar

11. Jalapeño

12. Carolina Barbecue

13. Sea Salt

14. Sriracha

15. New York Cheddar

16. Red Curry

17. Himalayan Salt

18. Maple Bacon

19. Moscow Mule

20. Roasted Garlic

21. Getting Hit By A Car

22. Unsalted