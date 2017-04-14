If You Love Something, Set It FreeAlbert BurnekoToday 2:07pmFiled to: animalsbirdsdogsgood dogsbad dogs905EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkA truly heartwarming moment from mixed martial artist Maritza Sanchez, via Twitter:Prayers up for the extremely owned bird.The animals:Bird Released Into Wild, Flies Directly Into Glass Wall, Likely PerishesHere's The Best Sports Highlight Of The DayTurkey Misses MarkAlbert Burnekoalbert.burneko@deadspin.com@albertburnekoWriter at Deadspin.Reply90 repliesLeave a reply