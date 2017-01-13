If You Give A Trump A HookerTom ScoccaToday 12:12pmFiled to: sorry im sorry im trying to remove itchildren's booksunverified accusationspeedonald trumpgolden showersunsubstantiated allegations14758EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Illustration by Jim Cooke If you give a Trump a hooker Advertisement He’ll probably take her back to his hotel room.If he takes her back to his hotel room Advertisement He’ll probably take her to the bed.If he takes her to the bedHe’ll probably ask her to pee on it.If she pees on the bed Advertisement Sponsored She’s probably getting paid to do it.If she’s getting paid to pee on the bed Advertisement She’s probably getting paid by the FSB.If she’s getting paid by the FSBThere are probably cameras in the hotel room.If there are cameras in the hotel room Advertisement Advertisement They’re probably recording what happens on the bed.If the cameras are recording what happens on the bedThe FSB is probably saving the video. Illustration by Jim Cooke If the FSB is saving the video Advertisement It probably intends to use it.If the FSB intends to use the video, Advertisement Trump probably needs to be in a position of power.If Trump is going to be in a position of power Advertisement He probably needs to run for office.If Trump needs to run for officeHe probably has to feel good about himself.If Trump wants to feel good about himself Advertisement Advertisement He probably needs to witness the degradation of others.If Trump wants to witness the degradation of othersHe probably needs to see someone pee on the bed again.If he wants to see someone pee on the bed again Advertisement He’s probably going to ask for another hooker.This is a work of fiction. Any real-world allegations it may resemble are unsubstantiated at present. Apologies to Laura Joffe Numeroff and Felicia Bond.Tom Scoccascocca@gizmodomedia.comDeputy executive editor for digital investigationsReply147 repliesLeave a reply