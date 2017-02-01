Former failed basketball player Drake just kicked off a huge tour last week, and he’s playing the third of six shows in London tonight. He was joined by longtime Deadspin favorite Travis Scott, who promptly forgot about a bigass hole in the middle of the stage and fell straight into it.

The hole houses a huge globe that comes out at some point, but Scott apparently broke it.

Perhaps this was all a scheme to get everyone free tickets. Either way, the biter ate it.

