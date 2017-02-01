Here's Travis Scott Falling Through A Hole In The Stage At The Drake ShowPatrick RedfordYesterday 9:21pmFiled to: Laughing at other people's painmusictravis scottoopsdrakerappeople falling into holesbiters173EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Former failed basketball player Drake just kicked off a huge tour last week, and he’s playing the third of six shows in London tonight. He was joined by longtime Deadspin favorite Travis Scott, who promptly forgot about a bigass hole in the middle of the stage and fell straight into it.The hole houses a huge globe that comes out at some point, but Scott apparently broke it. Perhaps this was all a scheme to get everyone free tickets. Either way, the biter ate it.Recommended StoriesTravis Scott Is Worse Than Iggy Azalea An Incomplete Review Of Metallica's New Record: It OwnsThe 300-Year Journey From Classical Standard To Gay Disco Anthem To The Most Iconic Anthem In SoccerPatrick Redfordpatrick@deadspin.com@patrickredfordStaff writer, DeadspinReply17 repliesLeave a reply