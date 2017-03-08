Game Of Thrones, HBO’s hit show about cartography and snowstorms, will be back soonish (probably in July). The release date hasn’t been announced yet, but the first bit of show-related ephemera dropped today, via EW. It’s a poster. There’s a lot of ice.



There are a ton of extremely significant details to hash out here, but before we get into it, well:

Advertisement

[SPOILER WARNING, I’M GONNA SPOIL THE SHOW , SO, I DUNNO, GO READ ANOTHER BLOG. NOT THE BOOKS THOUGH SO YOU’RE GOOD THERE]

[OKAY, YOU’RE PAST THAT NIGHT’S KING IMAGE! YOU CAN’T SAY YOU WEREN’T WARNED!!]



Advertisement