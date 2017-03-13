At 6:32 p.m. EDT, Deadspin received a tip from reader Brad, subject line “I like turtles.” He promised a video of his aunt’s turtles, and boy did he deliver.

Advertisement

Not to spoil it, but turn the sound on at your peril.

Wonderful. As always, you can send us tips at tips@deadspin.com.

Previously

Are These Snakes Fighting Or Fucking? An Investigation
Are These Snakes Fighting Or Fucking? An Investigation
Are These Snakes Fighting Or Fucking? An Investigation