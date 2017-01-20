Feel This Big-Ass Bear's ArtTom LeyToday 5:18pmFiled to: Bears!bear fridayartart bear3612EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF What is good art? A silly question asked by silly people throughout history. I scoff at them! Advertisement Art need not meet your demands, it need only stir your mind and your heart. Hold onto this truth as you move through life!Anyway, how does this extremely large bear’s art make you feel?This one makes me feel less alone: Goodbye.Tom Leyley@deadspin.com@ToLey88Managing EditorReply36 repliesLeave a reply