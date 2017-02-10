GIF

For a far-right blog with white nationalist ties, Breitbart has gained incredible access to the White House. Trump’s inner circle is populated with numerous alumni, and today, their fawning pro-Trump propaganda paid off as they were granted an exclusive Facebook Live with unhinged press secretary Sean Spicer.



It was insane. The Twitter-handicapped version posted by former Deadspin minor league baseball blogger Ashley Feinberg was better than the version they put out on Facebook, which was only 2:30 long.

It begins with 23 seconds of incredibly pained silence before the interview starts rolling. Sean Spicer then offers his take on the news that an appeals court had unanimously ruled against Trump’s Muslim ban. Charlie Spiering fidgets nervously as a weary-looking Spicer mumbles his way through his lines, before the camera opts for some extreme close ups of his face.

At 1:40, the camera zooms in for a Dutch angle like a second-rate horror movie. It ends with Spiering looking at the camera, gleefully happy to finally be free of his on-camera obligations, in a series of accidental smash cuts straight out of a very bad hidden camera show.

Just two buds having a great time.