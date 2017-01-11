Screencap via Netflix

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia has been on the air since 2005, and somehow, a show about five terrible idiots who hatch insane schemes and treat each other with unabashed disdain is probably going to end up as the longest running live-action comedy series in TV history. The show is just getting into its 12th season now, and the creators have signed up with FX for at least two more seasons after this one.

All 124 episodes of Sunny (not counting the premiere of Season 12) are available to stream on Netflix right now. Which ones should you watch? Here is a list of every single episode, in order from worst to best.



124. The Aluminum Monster Vs. Fatty Magoo (S3 E5)



123. Charlie Got Molested (S1 E7)



122. The Gang Finds A Dead Guy (S1 E6)



121. Charlie Has Cancer (S1 E4)



120. The Gang Gets Racist (S1 E1)



119. The Gang Gets Extreme: Home Makeover Edition (S4 E12)



118. Charlie Wants An Abortion (S1 E2)



117. The Gang Exploits A Miracle (S2 E7)



116. The Gang Goes Jihad (S2 E2)



115. The Gang Gives Frank An Intervention (S5 E4)



114. Dennis Looks Like A Registered Sex Offender (S3 E11)



113. The High School Reunion, Part 1 (S7 E12)



112. Charlie Gets Crippled (S2 E1)



111. The Gang Cracks The Liberty Bell (S4 E11)



110. Mac Bangs Dennis’ Mom (S2 E4)



109. Sweet Dee’s Dating A Retarded Person (S3 E9)



108. The Gang Wrestles For The Troops (S5 E7)



107. The Gang Saves The Day (S9 E6)



106. Dennis Reynolds: An Erotic Life (S4 E9)



105. Mac’s Mom Burns Her House Down (S6 E6)



104. The High School Reunion, Part 2 (S7 E13)



103. Mac’s Banging the Waitress (S4 E4)



102. Hundred Dollar Baby (S2 E5)



101. The Gang Gets A New Member (S6 E8)



100. Charlie Goes America All Over Everybody’s Ass (S2 E9)



99. The Great Recession (S5 E3)



98. The Gang Spies Like U.S. (S10 E5)



97. Mac Is A Serial Killer (S3 E10)



96. Pop Pop: The Final Solution (S8 E1)



95. Dennis And Dee’s Mom Is Dead (S3 E3)



94. Mac Fights Gay Marriage (S6 E1)



93. Dee Gives Birth (S6 E12)



92. Charlie’s Mom Has Cancer (S8 E6)



91. Sweet Dee Gets Audited (S7 E4)



90. Underage Drinking: A National Concern (S1 E3)



89. Mac And Charlie Die, Part 1 (S4 E5)



88. The Gang Squashes Their Beefs (S9 E10)



87. The Gang Gets Analyzed (S8 E5)



86. Dennis Gets Divorced (S6 E2)



85. Frank Reynolds’ Little Beauties (S7 E3)



84. Dennis And Dee Go On Welfare (S2 E3)



83. The Waitress Is Getting Married (S5 E5)



82. How Mac Got Fat (S7 E10)



81. Reynolds Vs. Reynolds: The Cereal Defense (S8 E10)



80. Psycho Pete Returns (S10 E3)



79. Dennis And Dee Get A New Dad (S2 E10)



78. The Gang Gets Quarantined (S9 E7)



77. Frank’s Pretty Woman (S7 E1)



76. The Gang Goes On Family Fight (S10 E8)



75. The Gang Solves The North Korea Situation (S3 E6)



74. America’s Next Top Paddy’s Billboard Model Contest (S4 E3)



73. Mac And Charlie Write A Movie (S5 E11)



72. A Very Sunny Christmas (S6 E13)



71. Dee Reynolds: Shaping America’s Youth (S6 E9)



70. The Gang Runs For Office (S2 E8)



69. Mac Kills His Dad (S10 E7)



68. Mac And Dennis Break Up (S5 E9)



67. The Gang Gets Whacked, Part 1 (S3 E 12)



66. The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 6 (S9 E9)



65. Frank Falls Out The Window (S11 E2)



64. The Gang Reignites The Rivalry (S5 E12)



63. Who Got Dee Pregnant? (S6 E7)



62. The Storm Of The Century (S7 E6)



61. Frank’s Brother (S7 E5)



60. The Gang Exploits The Mortgage Crisis (S5 E1)



59. Mac And Charlie Die, Part 2 (S4 E6)



58. Charlie Catches A Leprechaun (S11 E8)



57. The Gang Gives Back (S2 E6)



56. The Gang Gets Held Hostage (S3 E4)



55. The Gang Turns Black (S12 E1)



54. The Gang Gets Trapped (S7 E9)



53. The Gang Goes To Hell, Part 2 (S11 E10)



52. The Gang Group Dates (S10 E2)



51. The D.E.N.N.I.S System (S5 E10)



50. The Gang Gets Stranded In The Woods (S6 E11)



49. The Gang Gets Invincible (S3 E2)



48. Mac’s Big Break (S6 E4)



47. The Gang Broke Dee (S9 E1)



46. The Gang Beats Boggs (S10 E1)



45. The Gang Hits The Road (S5 E2)



44. The Gang Gets Whacked, Part 2 (S3 E13)



43. Frank Retires (S10 E9)



42. Thunder Gun Express (S7 E11)



41. Dee Made A Smut Film (S11 E4)



40. Gun Fever Too: Still Hot (S9 E2)



39. Frank’s Back In Business (S8 E7)



38. Being Frank (S11 E6)



37. The Gang Misses The Boat (S10 E6)



36. The Gang Finds A Dumpster Baby (S3 E1)



35. Paddy’s Pub: The Worst Bar In Philadelphia (S4 E8)



34. Mac Day (S9 E5)



33. Frank Sets Sweet Dee On Fire (S3 E8)



32. The Gang Tries Desperately To Win An Award (S9 E3)



31. The Gang Dines Out (S8 E9)



30. The Gang Goes To Hell, Part 1 (S11 E9)



29. The ANTI-Social Network (S7 E8)



28. Paddy’s Pub: Home Of The Original Kitten Mittens (S5 E8)



27. The Gang Dances Their Asses Off (S3 E15)



26. Mac And Dennis Buy A Timeshare (S9 E4)



25. The World Series Defense (S5 E6)



24. McPoyle Vs. Ponderosa: The Trial Of The Century (S11 E7)



23. The Gang Buys A Boat (S6 E3)



22. The Maureen Ponderosa Wedding Massacre (S8 E3)



21. Gun Fever (S1 E5)



20. The Nightman Cometh (S4 E13)



19. Mac And Dennis: Manhunters (S4 E1)



18. Chardee Macdennis 2: Electric Boogaloo (S11 E1)



17. Charlie And Dee Find Love (S8 E4)



16. The Gang Hits The Slopes (S11 E3)



15. Charlie Rules The World (S8 E8)



14. Mac And Charlie: White Trash (S6 E5)



13. The Gang Sells Out (S3 E7)



12. Bums: Making A Mess All Over The City (S3 E 14)



11. Chardee Macdennis: The Game Of Games (S7 E7)

10. The Gang Goes To The Jersey Shore (S7 E2)

9. Mac And Dennis Move To The Suburbs (S11 E5)

8. Who Pooped The Bed? (S4 E7)



7. Ass Kickers United: Mac And Charlie Join A Cult (S10 E10)

6. Charlie Kelly: King Of The Rats (S6 E10)

5. The Gang Recycles Their Trash (S8 E2)

4. Flowers For Charlie (S9 E8)

3. Sweet Dee Has a Heart Attack (S4 E10)

2. The Gang Solves The Gas Crisis (S4 E2)

1. Charlie Work (S10 E4)