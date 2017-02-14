Photo: Getty

Last week, TMZ reports, unidentified burglars broke into the unoccupied home of singer Alanis Morissette and made off with $2 million worth of jewelry. No one was harmed.

The noteworthy thing is that people have become convinced that there is nothing wrong with having $2 million in jewelry.

