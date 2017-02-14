Crime OkayHamilton NolanToday 11:04amFiled to: class warcelebritiescrimeethicsrobberythe richalanis morissette1607EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Getty Last week, TMZ reports, unidentified burglars broke into the unoccupied home of singer Alanis Morissette and made off with $2 million worth of jewelry. No one was harmed. Advertisement The noteworthy thing is that people have become convinced that there is nothing wrong with having $2 million in jewelry. Recommended StoriesYou Could Rob All These Rich People's Houses During the OscarsI Asked The World's Foremost Ethicist If It's Okay To Have A RevolutionCapitalist Propaganda Tool Flaunts Sickening Symbols of Wealth About Town With No Fear Hamilton NolanHamilton@Gizmodomedia.com@hamiltonnolanSenior Writer. Reply160 repliesLeave a reply