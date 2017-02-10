The first few minutes of this video might have you thinking that this big fella is no match for a simple cardboard box. There is a lot of confused pawing, and it’s hard not to think that maybe the bear would be better off spending his time on something else.

This bear is focused, though, and he understands that the quest for satisfaction is one without shortcuts. Persistence is the true path to happiness.

That, my friends, is a happy bear.